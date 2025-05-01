Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

