REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,699 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $481.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

