Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 660,369 Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 660,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,951,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLI opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $287.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

