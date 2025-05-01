Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

