Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,111 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 215.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.1 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

