Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,140. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $125,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,188.15. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $725,700. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.