Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 344.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have commented on PMTS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

