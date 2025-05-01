Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 344.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on PMTS
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Card Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.