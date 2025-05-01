Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trio-Tech International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trio-Tech International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
