Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 3.2 %

MNTK stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

