Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
