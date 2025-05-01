Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

