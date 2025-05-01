Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orla Mining by 262.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 205,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

