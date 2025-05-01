Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 310,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of JYD opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Jayud Global Logistics Limited has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

