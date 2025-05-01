Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 118,394 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 80,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Allakos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

About Allakos

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.