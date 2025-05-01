Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 15,100 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

CTLP stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $584.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.45. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

