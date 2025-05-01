Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of -0.22.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About Old Point Financial

(Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.