Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 80,567 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 407,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,431,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 640,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

