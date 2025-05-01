Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 19,300 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAT opened at $43.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.