Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

