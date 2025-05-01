Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lesaka Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. On average, analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani purchased 30,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $154,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 469,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,130. The trade was a 7.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 59,246 shares of company stock valued at $294,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

