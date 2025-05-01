Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 104,400 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $12,153,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $43.49.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

