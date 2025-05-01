Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 148,200 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6,717.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

