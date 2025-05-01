Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 182,673 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,603,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.70 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of ELEV opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

