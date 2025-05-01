Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 439.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

