Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

