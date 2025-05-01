Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 156.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

