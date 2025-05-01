Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

