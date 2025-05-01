Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $11.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,726. The trade was a 51.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 14,765.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Harmonic by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

