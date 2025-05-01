Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sasol were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 364,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SSL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

