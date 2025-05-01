Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

