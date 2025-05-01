Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.