Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Holdings Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

