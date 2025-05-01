TCW Group Inc. Purchases 5,442 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.11 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.