TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.