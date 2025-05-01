The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Lowered by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,651,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

