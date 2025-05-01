TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

