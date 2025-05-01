TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 712.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,072 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TPVG opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.