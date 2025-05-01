United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.90 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

