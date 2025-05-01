United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

UNG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.