VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

