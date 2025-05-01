Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $9,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

