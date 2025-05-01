Variant Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 39,701 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 191,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $14,989,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 116,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.11 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

