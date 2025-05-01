Wealth Management Nebraska Acquires Shares of 5,037 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.11 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

