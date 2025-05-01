Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Ultra Clean by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after buying an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $843.97 million, a PE ratio of 233.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

