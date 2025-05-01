Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $795,000 Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

SOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SOC opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

