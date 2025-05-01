XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 10,015 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

