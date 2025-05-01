XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 29,560 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

