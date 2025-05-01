XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

