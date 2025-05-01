XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Posted by on May 1st, 2025

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.