XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

