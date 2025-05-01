XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,692 Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Surf Air Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Surf Air Mobility

In other news, Director Tyler Painter sold 25,417 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $92,772.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,792.25. This trade represents a 38.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of SRFM opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

Surf Air Mobility Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

